Grasshoppers Defeat the Dash 7-1, on Wednesday, April 11

April 12, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Winston-Salem Dash, 7-1 on Wednesday, April 11. The Hoppers improved to 3-2 on the season while the Dash fell to 2-3. Greensboro outhit Winston-Salem 10-4 as the Dash had one mishap.

Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was outfielder Lonnie White Jr. as he went 3-5 with a home run, double, one RBI, and two runs scored. Following close behind was infielder Jack Brannigan as he went 2-4 with a walk and two runs scored. Infielder Mitch Jebb also tallied two hits for the Grasshoppers and one RBI.

Leading the Winston-Salem offense was infielder Jacob Gonzalez as he went 2-4 with a double. Hits for the Dash were also tallied by Bryce Willits and Loidel Chapelli.

Starting on the rubber for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Alessandro Ercolani. Ercolani gave up two hits and one free base while he recorded five strikeouts on four innings of work. Ercolani recorded the win for the Grasshoppers for his first of the season (1-0).

Lefthanded pitcher Tyler Schweitzer started on the mound for Winston-Salem as he gave up three hits, two earned runs, and two free bases while he recorded two strikeouts on three innings of work. Schweitzer took the loss for the Dash and fell to 0-1 on the season.

