Claws, Crawdads Split Pair on Friday in Hickory

April 12, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

HICKORY, NC - Jean Cabrera threw five scoreless innings and Jordan Dissin homered in a game one win while the BlueClaws were blanked in game two and split a pair with Hickory on Friday at LP Frans Stadium.

Game One

Jean Cabrera struck out 10 over five scoreless, one-hit innings to earn his second win in as many starts.

The BlueClaws scored first when Jordan Dissin hit an opposite field home run, his first long ball as a BlueClaw, leading off in the second inning. William Bergolla added a two-run single in the sixth to put the BlueClaws up 3-0. Zach Arnold followed with an RBI single to cap the three run sixth inning.

After Cabrera came out, Nate Karaffa and Charles King each threw a scoreless inning to close out the first BlueClaws shutout win of the season.

Erick Brito had two hits including a double for the BlueClaws in the win.

Game Two

Hickory scored three times in the first inning en route to a 5-0 win over the BlueClaws in game two.

Tucker Mitchell doubled in one and Quincy Scott doubled in two in the first inning off BlueClaws starter Starlyn Castillo. Castillo, making his season debut, gave up four runs in three innings while Alex Rao gave up a run in the fifth.

Winston Santos scattered three hits over 5.2 scoreless innings to earn the win while striking out seven.

Justin Crawford, Leandro Pineda, and Hendry Mendez had hits for Jersey Shore in defeat.

The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 7:00. LHP Samuel Aldegheri starts for the BlueClaws.

