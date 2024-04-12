Renegades Split Doubleheader Friday

Rome, Ga. - The Hudson Valley Renegades split a doubleheader with the Rome Emperors on Friday night at AdventHealth Stadium. The Emperors won the first game 3-2, while the Renegades came back with a 1-0 triumph in the second.

In the first contest, the Renegades took the lead two batters into the top of the first when Roc Riggio lined a leadoff double down the right field line against Lucas Braun, and scored on a Jared Serna single to left. Hudson Valley tacked on another run on a bases loaded walk to Riggio to take a 2-0 lead.

In the doubleheader, Riggio starred by finishing 2-for-3 with a run scored, a double, an RBI and five walks.

Rome got a run in the bottom of the third after Kevin Kilpatrick doubled off Jackson Fristoe and scored two batters later on an Ethan Workinger RBI single to cut the deficit to 2-1. In his first start of the season, Fristoe lasted 2.1 innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out four and not issuing a walk.

Ben Shields relieved Fristoe and despite allowing an inherited runner to score, fired 3.2 scoreless innings, striking out five and allowing just one hit and no walks.

Still leading 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Leonardo Pestana walked the first two batters he faced, and a groundout by Carlos Arroyo plated the tying run to send the game into extra innings. With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Sabin Ceballos lifted an RBI single to center off Cole Ayers (0-1) to give the Emperors a 3-2 walk-off win.

In the second game of the twin bill Brian Hendry made his professional debut and was brilliant. The right-hander tossed 5.0 shutout innings, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out eight.

Hudson Valley broke through with a run against reliever Rob Griswold in the top of the fourth. Rafael Flores led off with a double and scored on a hustle double by Alexander Vargas to give the Renegades a 1-0 lead.

That was all the 'Gades needed as Hendry (1-0) and Matt Keating combined to strike out 12 in a three-hit shutout of the Emperors in Game 2. Keating stranded three runners on base in the final two innings of the game to earn his first save of the season.

It was already the second shutout thrown by the Renegades this season in their first five games of the year. As a staff, Hudson Valley sports a 2.01 ERA this year.

The Renegades and Emperors continue their series on Saturday evening at AdventHealth Stadium. RHP Sebastian Keane (0-1, 21.60 ERA) gets the start for Hudson Valley, while Rome counters with RHP Drue Hackenberg (1-0, 0.00 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. with coverage beginning at 4:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show.

Following the current road trip, the Renegades return home to Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday, April 16 for their Home Opener against the Aberdeen IronBirds. To purchase tickets, slide to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

3-2

