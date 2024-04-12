USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Set to Face Chinese Taipei at First National Bank Field on July 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers and USA Baseball have announced First National Bank Field will host the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team as they face off against Chinese Taipei on Tuesday, July 2 for game four of the 21st USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series.

"We are excited to host game four of the Team USA vs Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series, as it allows our fans to see bright and upcoming college prospects," says Greensboro Grasshoppers General Manager, Tim Vangel. "This is another great opportunity to showcase what First National Bank Field offers and allow fans to see how the game of baseball is growing internationally."

Team USA leads the series with Chinese Taipei 16-0-4 with an overall record of 84-13-2. 2024 marks the third year (fifth game) that the Collegiate National Team will be playing in Greensboro as Team USA boasts a 3-1 record all-time in Greensboro, with only one game played at First National Bank Field.

7/12/90: USA vs. Canada (6-5 W)

7/12/90: USA vs. Korea (4-3 L)

7/13/90: USA vs. Korea (3-2 W)

7/28/06: USA vs. Japan (6-5 W)

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team is made up of the top non-draft-eligible collegiate baseball players in the country. The summer season begins with Collegiate National Team Training Camp from June 25-June 28, where 50+ players will compete in a two-game intrasquad series before the final 28-man roster is announced on June 29.

The Collegiate National Team will be led in 2024 by Alabama State's José Vázquez. Vázquez served as an assistant coach for the Collegiate National Team in 2023 under Cal Poly's Larry Lee, helping lead Team USA to a 7-3 overall record. He is a three-time Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Coach of the Year and led Alabama State to the NCAA tournament in 2022.

Game four of the USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series is scheduled to start at 6:35 pm. Tickets for game four will be announced soon.

Following the USA vs. Chinese Taipei International game, the Grasshoppers will start their three-game homestand with the Aberdeen IronBirds, the High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Thursday, April 4-6.

Tickets for all 2024 Greensboro Grasshoppers home games are available and can be purchased at gsohoppers.com, or by calling (336) 268-2255.

