Dash Washed Out in 10-0 Loss, Flirt with No-Hitter in Seven-Inning Shutout

April 12, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rain put a pause on action between Winston-Salem and Greensboro on Wednesday night, forcing the completion of game three of a six-game set to resume on Thursday, followed by a seven-inning game four.

Greensboro dominated the Dash in game three, first putting up three runs on two homers allowed by righthander Peyton Pallete, who otherwise had a solid start. Pallette came out ready to play, striking out three of the first four batters he faced and eventually totaled seven strikeouts and only one walk. Trouble came for Pallette in the third, as catcher Shawn Ross hit his first home run of the year-a solo shot to left putting Greensboro ahead 1-0.

A two-run home run in the third by Lonnie White Jr. ended Pallete's night and brought in southpaw Jonah Scolaro, who had limited time to warm in the bullpen. Scolaro struggled to find the zone early, and it cost him six earned runs on four hits. He walked four and struck out three. Rain fell hard just as Scolaro had given up a three-run home run to Sammy Siani, and the game was postponed until Thursday night.

The continuation of game three began with righthander Ernesto Jaquez taking the mound with one out. Jaquez completed the fifth by striking out two batters in a row. A few walks followed a by a fielding error plated another run for Greensboro, but it went unearned by Jaquez who finished the night with two innings, one hit, three strikeouts and three walks.

Righthander Zach Franklin held the Grasshoppers hitless through the rest of the game. Witht the Dash bats not able to put any runs on the board, Greensboro took game three 10-0.

The Dash put game three to rest as they entered a seven-inning game four and flirted with a no-hitter. RHP Juan Carela got the start, hoping to last longer than his opening day outing. He clocked the same amount of innings (2.1), but allowed no hits or runs while walking four and striking out three.

The Dash struck first in the second inning. DJ Gladney led off the inning with a base hit, stole second, and was driven home on a long double to the right field corner by 3B Wes Kath.

José Ramirez took over on the mount in the third and kept the Grasshopper bats silent through 3.2, and walked one batter while striking out three.

Jacob Gonzalez tacked on another run in the fourth as he sent his first home run of 2024 into the right field seats.

With a no-hit bid on the line, Quiroz called closer Eric Adler from the bullpen to finish out the game. Adler walked the leadoff man Luke Brown and then pitched into a 6-3 groundout off the bat of Maikol Escotto. Sammy Siani stepped into the box with one out and sent a fly ball high in the air toward left center. The ball was lost in the lights by three Dash players and dropped into no-man's land for the Grasshoppers' first hit of the game. Adler did snag his second save on the year after a strikeout and a lineout, securing a 2-0 victory for Winston-Salem. José Ramirez was credited with the win. Grasshoppers starter Patrick Reilly took the loss.

The six-game series is even at two games each and continues on Saturday with the home debut of 20-year-old southpaw Noah Schultz. Righthander J.P. Massey will get the ball for Greensboro. First pitch is at 7:00 P.M. ET from Winston-Salem.

