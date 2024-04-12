Emperors Walk-off Game One, Split DH with 'Gades

Rome Braves' Sabin Ceballos at bat

ROME, GA - After three days of dress rehearsals, Rome and Hudson Valley finally kicked off their series Friday night and the Emperors took game one, 3-2, on a Sabin Ceballos walk-off before being shut out in game two, 1-0.

Game One: Emperors 3, Renegades 2

Originally scheduled as Wednesday night's game two starter, Lucas Braun turned in five innings of two-run baseball while working around four walks. Both of Hudson Valley's runs off Braun came in the first two frames. In the first, Roc Riggio and Jared Serna ambushed Braun with a double and RBI single respectively to go up, 1-0. Back-to-back-to-back walks were to blame in the second inning which allowed a second Hudson Valley run to come across.

Rome's offense wouldn't surface until the third when Kilpatrick's one-out double to right and Workinger's two-out single to right cut the lead in half. In the seventh, after walks to Paolini and Tavarez, Nick Ward's sacrifice bunt and Carlos Arroyo's RBI groundout tied the ballgame at two apiece. Rolddy Munoz would strand the extra-innings ghost runner at third, setting up Ceballos for a walk-off single through the middle to score Janas from second.

Hudson Valley went a combined 1-for-9 with RISP and left nine on base in the loss.

Game Two: Renegades 1, Emperors 0

In his first professional start, Brian Hendry was stellar. His five innings of shutout baseball were good enough to earn a winning decision in game two. Hendry struck out eight Emperors while only issuing one free pass. Rome was bitten by the left-on-base-bug in game two, going 0-for-9 with RISP and leaving seven on base. Ward, Workinger, and Janas all recorded hits. The William and Mary product Cory Wall made his High-A debut and tossed three scoreless innings in what was a bullpen game for Rome. Griswold and Bourassa finished the game on the hill.

Rome's bullpen ERA sits at 0.59 following Friday night's game two loss, having surrendered just one earned run in 15.1 innings.

