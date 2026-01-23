Grand Rapids Gold vs. Motor City Cruise - Game Highlights
Published on January 22, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Grand Rapids Gold YouTube Video
Check out the Grand Rapids Gold Statistics
NBA G League Stories from January 22, 2026
- Birmingham Falls to Cleveland on Thursday Night - Birmingham Squadron
- Charge Win in Birmingham - Cleveland Charge
- Remix Take Series 2-0 over Hustle, Earn Five Straight Wins - Rip City Remix
- Dillon Jones Earns NBA Call-Up - Rip City Remix
- Herd Drops to Noblesville Boom - Wisconsin Herd
- Boom Grinds out Low-Scoring Battle for Third Straight Win - Noblesville Boom
- Skyforce Acquires Dennis Smith Jr. - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Stars Comeback Falls Short in Overtime against Memphis Hustle - Salt Lake City Stars
- Skyhawks End Five-Game Homestand with 121-115 Loss to the Maine Celtics - College Park Skyhawks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.