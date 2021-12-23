Grand Rapids Falls 2-1 in Overtime against Admirals

December 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins fell in overtime to the Milwaukee Admirals 2-1 on Wednesday at Van Andel Arena in their first game since Dec. 11.

Despite the loss, Turner Elson pushed his goal streak to four games, which is now a career high and the team's longest goal streak during this year's campaign. Calvin Pickard made his 12th straight start, the most in his career. Kyle Criscuolo extended his point streak (7-8-15) to eight games with an assist in the contest.

In the opening frame both teams had two power play chances, but neither was able to convert. Milwaukee had the best opportunity during a five-on-three, but Grand Rapids only allowed just one shot in 27 seconds with a two-man disadvantage.

After a scoreless first period, the Griffins got on the board at 13:05 in the middle frame. Criscuolo waited at the left circle and found Elson at the goal crease. Elson then sent a one-timer past the right leg of netminder Devin Cooley, giving Grand Rapids a 1-0 advantage. Elson's tally was his ninth of the season, tying Criscuolo for the most on the roster.

Early in the third period, the Admirals converted on a power play after a Grand Rapids double-minor penalty. Cole Smith connected with Egor Afanasyev who skated toward goal and put the puck through the legs of Pickard with 12:12 remaining, tying the contest at one.

With time running out in regulation, the game was sent to overtime. A Griffins' penalty put Milwaukee on the man advantage with a perfect shot to win the game. At 2:03, Rocco Grimaldi took a slapshot from the slot that zipped past Pickard and into the right corner, giving the Admirals a 2-1 overtime victory.

Notes

*Josh Dickinson has now recorded 150 games as a pro.

*Pickard's 12 straight starts are only halfway to Joey MacDonald's franchise record of 24, set during the 2004-05 season.

Milwaukee 0 0 1 1 - 2

Grand Rapids 0 1 0 0 - 1

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Healey Mil (tripping), 8:33; Yan Gr (high-sticking), 12:47; Shine Gr (slashing), 14:21; McLain Mil (interference), 16:24.

2nd Period-1, Grand Rapids, Elson 9 (Criscuolo, Berggren), 13:05. Penalties-No Penalties

3rd Period-2, Milwaukee, Afanasyev 4 (Smith, Donovan), 7:48 (PP). Penalties-served by Afanasyev Mil (bench minor - too many men), 1:05; Dickinson Gr (double minor - high-sticking), 6:27; Witkowski Gr (interference), 8:48; Spezia Gr (holding), 14:29; Healey Mil (checking to the head), 18:42.

OT Period-3, Milwaukee, Grimaldi 10 (Schneider, Donovan), 2:03 (PP). Penalties-Murphy Gr (hooking), 0:56; Murphy Gr (game misconduct - abuse of officials), 2:03.

Shots on Goal-Milwaukee 6-9-15-5-35. Grand Rapids 10-16-10-3-39.

Power Play Opportunities-Milwaukee 2 / 7; Grand Rapids 0 / 4.

Goalies-Milwaukee, Cooley 3-4-0 (39 shots-38 saves). Grand Rapids, Pickard 9-7-3 (35 shots-33 saves).

A-6,969

Three Stars

1. MIL Grimaldi (game-winning goal); 2. GR Elson (goal); 3. MIL Cooley (OTW, 38 saves)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 9-11-3-1 (22 pts.) / Mon., Dec. 27 at Cleveland 7 p.m.

Milwaukee: 12-13-2-0 (26 pts.) / Thurs., Dec. 30 vs. Rockford 6 p.m. CST

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.