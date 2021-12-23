Griffins Release Three from PTO

Grand Rapids Griffins center Josh Dickinson

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins center Josh Dickinson(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday released center Josh Dickinson, left wing Max Humitz and defenseman Gordi Myer from their professional tryouts.

Dickinson joined Grand Rapids for the second time this season on Dec. 10 and logged one assist in three games. The fourth-year pro registered his first point as a Griffin on Dec. 10 against Manitoba. Dickinson has appeared in four contests this season with Grand Rapids, totaling one helper, four penalty minutes and a plus-one rating. A native of Georgetown, Ontario, the forward skated in his 150th game as a pro on Dec. 22 and has amassed 15 points (2-13-15) and 20 penalty minutes in 51 outings in the AHL. Dickinson will return to Toledo (ECHL) where he has recorded 25 points (9-16-25) in 16 games.

Humitz appeared in two outings with Grand Rapids from Dec. 11-22 during his fourth stint with the franchise this year. Throughout his two-year career, the left winger has competed in 16 AHL games, compiling six points (3-3-6), two penalty minutes and a plus-five rating. A native of Livonia, Mich., Humitz skated in eight contests with the Griffins a season ago, registering five points (3-2-5) and two penalty minutes. Humitz returns to Kalamazoo (ECHL) where he has competed in 12 games and places sixth on the roster with 11 points (8-3-11) and a plus-one rating.

Myer was called up the AHL for the first time in his career on Dec. 14 but did not see any game action. The Ohio State University product spent his rookie campaign with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits in 2020-21, logging 10 points (4-6-10) and two penalty minutes in 36 contests. Myer, now part of the Toledo Walleye, has recorded nine points (1-8-9) in 20 games this season in the ECHL.

