Annunen Earns First AHL Shutout in Eagles 5-0 Win over San Jose

December 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado goaltender Justus Annunen stopped all 22 shots he faced to earn his first AHL shutout, as the Eagles defeated the San Jose Barracuda, 5-0 on Wednesday. Five different Colorado skaters found the back of the net, while three separate Eagles posted multi-point performances in the victory. Specialty teams helped propel the effort, with Colorado going 2-for-8 on the power play and 6-for-6 on the penalty kill.

After a scoreless first period that saw both teams go 0-for-2 on the power play, Colorado would strike early in the middle frame on the man-advantage, as forward Dylan Sikura blistered a shot from the left-wing circle that would light the lamp and give the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 41 seconds into the period.

The lead would grow just minutes later when forward Jean-Luc Foudy snagged a rebound at the side of the net on a 2-on-1 rush, tapping the puck past San Jose goalie Alexei Melnichuk to put the Eagles up, 2-0 at the 5:53 mark of the second stanza.

Colorado would add one final tally in the period when forward Sampo Ranta gathered a pass in the left-wing circle and buried a wrister to stretch the Eagles lead to 3-0 with 8:33 left to play. Colorado would go on to outshoot the Barracuda, 16-6 in the period and carried a 3-0 advantage into the second intermission.

The Eagles would keep their foot on the gas in the third period, as forward Martin Kaut took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play when he stuffed home a shot from the side of the net to give Colorado a 4-0 lead at the 9:45 mark of the final frame.

Forward Alex Beaucage would add one final punctuation to the game when he skated through the left-wing circle and ripped a shot past Melnichuk to give the Eagles a 5-0 advantage with 8:38 remaining in the contest.

