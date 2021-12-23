Join the Griffins' 24th Annual New Year's Eve Celebration

Grand Rapids Griffins New Year's Eve Celebration

Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 vs. Milwaukee Admirals

24th Annual New Year's Eve Celebration presented by Gerald R. Ford International Airport

Time: 6 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 5 p.m. for the general public, 4:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

24th Annual New Year's Eve Celebration: Ring in the new year with the Griffins and enjoy West Michigan's Largest Indoor Fireworks Show immediately following the contest.

Post-Game Open Skate: Bring your skates to the rink and take to the ice for a post-game open skate immediately following the fireworks display. Open skate dates include: Dec. 31, Jan. 15 and April 22. As a reminder, Van Andel Arena has a no-bag policy, but security will allow fans to use bags to bring in their skates.

NO $2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: There will be NO $2 beers and $2 hot dogs sold at this game.

College Discount: Presented by Michigan First Credit Union, college students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $13 (or $12 in advance at The Zone) or an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $16 (or $15 in advance at The Zone). Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to sign up for College Discount alerts.

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

