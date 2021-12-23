Monsters Wrap and Put a Bow on Season of Giving Ahead of the Holidays

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters proudly share this year's Season of Giving presented by Physicians Ambulance impacted numerous families across Northeast Ohio ahead of the holiday season thanks to the help from fans, players and staff members.

"We are proud to have completed another successful Season of Giving with the Cleveland Monsters," said President of Physicians Ambulance Jason Hess. "This has been an event we have enjoyed working together on over the years to be able to help so many families. We have worked through some special organizations and it makes the holiday season meaningful for all our staff and the Monsters too."

A special highlight throughout the Season of Giving was the support from Monsters fans in a variety of ways. The biggest contribution from the fans came in the form of 10,168 stuffed animals that were collected during the Teddy Bear Toss night on December 17. All of the stuffed animals that were collected will be given back to the Northeast Ohio community through local non-profits for children in need. Fans also assisted with the Monsters and Cleveland Cavaliers Toy Drive as well as supported the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless with their Wrap Up Homelessness Event that featured special Monsters themed wrapping paper.

"We are honored to give back together with Physicians Ambulance, our staff, players and fans," said Monsters Senior Director of Communication and Marketing Ben Adams. "Our fans went above and beyond in assisting us with the Season of Giving this year and helped set a franchise record for the most stuffed animals collected while creating an unforgettable moment at our Teddy Bear Toss."

Cleveland Monsters players and the Monsters Better Halves assisted in adopting 12 families from the area through Division of Children and Family Services. Together with the Monsters front office, Cleveland Hockey Booster Club and Physicians Ambulance, 37 people received gift wrapping, toys and gift cards for the holiday season.

Spending close to 100 hours volunteering in the community, members from the Monsters and Cleveland Charge joined staff from Physicians Ambulance at several organizations including the May Dugan Center. Volunteers distributed food and hygiene kits to 645 families totaling 1,769 people, equivalent to 15,921 meals, marking one of the organizations top distribution days. The Season of Giving also brought volunteers to Shoes & Clothes for Kids and Greater Cleveland Food Bank to help pack supplies and organize at the locations.

