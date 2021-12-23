Barracuda Shutout 5-0 at Colorado

Loveland, CO - The San Jose Barracuda (10-13-1-0) saw their two-game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday night at the Budweiser Events Center, falling 5-0 to the Colorado Eagles (11-11-2-2). With the victory, Colorado snapped its four-game skid.

- Justus Annunen, who came into Wednesday's game with a 1-4 record versus the Barracuda, made 22 stops to earn his first shutout of his AHL career.

- The shutout loss was the Barracuda's first shutout defeat since its 1-0 loss at Bakersfield on opening night (Oct. 17)

- The shutout win for the Eagles was their second of the year and second in the month of December.

- Dylan Sikura (9) opened up the scoring on the power-play just 41 seconds into the second period and also notched an assist and now has nine points (3+6=9) in six games against the Barracuda this season.

- Martin Kaut scored on the power-play and now has goals in all three games played this year against San Jose.

The Barracuda return to action on Mon. Dec. 27 at 7:00 p.m. against the Bakersfield Condors at the SAP Center.

