Graham Pauley & Robby Snelling Named Padres Minor League Players of the Year

September 21, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Missions infielder/outfielder Graham Pauley and pitcher Robby Snelling have been named the Padres Minor League Players of the Year. This was announced by the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

Pauley, 22, is the Padres 2023 Minor League Player of the Year. The Georgia native batted .308 in 127 combined games between Single-A Lake Elsinore, High-A Fort Wayne and Double-A San Antonio.

During his 45-game tenure with the TinCaps, Pauley slugged 16 home runs and drove in 46 runs. After joining the Missions, he batted .321 in 20 games while collecting 13 extra-base hits and driving in 12 runs.

The #11 Padres prospect, according to mlb.com, received two Player of the Week honors in 2023 and was named California League Player of the Month for April. Pauley was also named to the California League Post-Season All-Star Team.

Snelling, 19, is the Padres 2023 Minor League Pitcher of the Year. The Nevada native went 11-3 with a 1.82 ERA in 22 combined starts between Lake Elsinore, Fort Wayne and San Antonio.

The southpaw went 5-1 with a 1.57 ERA during his first 11 starts with the Storm. Snelling finished the year with the Missions and went 2-0 with a 1.56 ERA in four starts.

In his first full professional season, Snelling was named Pitcher of the Week twice, including once with the Missions. The #3 Padres prospect was named California League Pitcher of the Year and a member of the Post-Season All-Star Team.

The Missions are currently in the Texas League Postseason facing off against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Game two between the clubs will take place tonight at 7:05 p.m. in San Antonio. With a win, the Missions would advance to the Championship Series against either Arkansas or Springfield.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. The 2023 season is the 121st professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Postseason tickets are on sale now! Season seat memberships, as well as group tickets, for the 2024 season are available now. Call 210-675-PARK to discuss pricing for season tickets, group tickets and hospitality. The Missions Box Office will be cashless this season. Fans can purchase tickets at the box office using credit cards. For more information, call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.