Antoine Kelly Named Rangers Minor League Reliever of the Year

FRISCO, Texas - Frisco RoughRiders pitcher Antoine Kelly was named the Texas Rangers Minor League Reliever of the Year, the Rangers announced on Thursday as part of the 2023 minor league award winners.

Kelly, 23, went 3-1 with 11 saves, a 1.96 ERA (12 ER/55.0 IP), and 76 strikeouts in 47 relief outings between Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock in 2023.

He is the 11th RoughRiders pitcher to win the award and the first since Chase Lee in 2022.

Kelly ranked among Texas minor league pitchers (min. 50.0 IP) in ERA (1st), saves (1st), and strikeouts per 9.0 innings (5th, 12.44). The left-hander spent most of the campaign with Frisco, where his 1.95 ERA (11 ER/50.2 IP) in 43 appearances placed second in the Texas League (min. 50.0 IP).

The southpaw had the longest streak in Double-A of appearances without an earned run in 2023, lasting 20 games and 21.2 innings from June 13th to August 11th.

Kelly was also honored by the Rangers in July as the Minor League Relief Pitcher of the Month.

The Chicago native was acquired by the Rangers from Milwaukee in a three-player trade involving pitcher Matt Bush on August 2nd, 2022. Kelly was drafted by the Brewers in the second round in 2019.

Kelly and the other honorees will be presented with their awards in a ceremony prior to Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners.

Texas Rangers Minor League Award Winners:

Tom Grieve Player of the Year - 1B/OF Abimelec Ortiz

Nolan Ryan Pitcher of the Year - RHP Jose Corniell

Reliever of the Year - LHP Antoine Kelly

Defender of the Year - OF Daniel Mateo

True Ranger Award - INF Blaine Crim

