Game Two Rally Falls Short; Decisive Third Game Needed

North Little Rock, AR - With a chance to close out the division series, the Arkansas Travelers fell 6-4 to the Springfield Cardinals on Thursday night. The decisive third game of the series is Friday night at 6:35 p.m. at Dickey-Stephens Park. The Cardinals jumped to a six run lead and then hung on as the Travs scored twice in the seventh and eighth innings. Springfield starter Brandon Komar was masterful, holding the Travs down until the seventh inning. He pitched 6.2 innings and allowed just one run on four hits while striking out nine. Logan Gragg recorded the final four outs of the night for Springfield to get the save.

Moments That Mattered

* Mike Antico singled home a pair of runs with a third runner scoring on an error in the fourth inning as the Cardinals went up by six.

* Alberto Rodriguez hit a two-run home run in the eighth to cut the margin to two but the Travs would not get another base runner.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Alberto Rodriguez: 1-3, BB, run, HR, 2 RBI

* LHP Peyton Alford: 2 IP, H, 3 K

News and Notes

* This marks the Travs third straight playoff series that has gone to a decisive game.

* Springfield reliever Matt Svanson was not allowed into the game in the eighth inning when it was discovered that his name was not on the lineup card presented to the home plate umpire before the game.

Up Next

The winner-take-all third game of the series is Friday night with Jimmy Joyce starting for Arkansas against Tink Hence for Springfield. First pitch is set for 6:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

