CC Movie Nights at Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI - Returning for the fourth consecutive year, catch some of the newest movies at Whataburger Field for free! CC Movie Nights, presented by Reliant Energy, are back on the big screen at Whataburger Field throughout the month of October with four blockbuster films on the docket.

Leading off on the big screen is "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Saturday, October 7. Next, "Top Gun Maverick" follows on Saturday, October 14. Then, Marvel fans won't want to miss "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" on Saturday, October 21. To wrap up the movie series and on the same day as Halloween with the Hooks, "DC League of Super Pets" debuts at the ballpark on Thursday, October 26.

Free to the public, all showtimes will be at 7:00 PM, with gates opening at 6:00 PM. Seating is open in the Whataburger Field outfield and seating bowl. Traditional ballpark food and beverages will be available for purchase. A $5 parking fee will be collected for the October 14 showing of Top Gun Maverick.

CC Movie Nights pairs with two events also taking place at Whataburger Field. The Ballpark by the Bay plays host to the inaugural Corpus Christi Hooks Food Truck Market on Saturday, October 14 while Halloween with the Hooks is set for Thursday, October 26. Additional information regarding these events will be released at a later date.

For more information, visit the CC Movie Nights page.

