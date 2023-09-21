RoughRiders Announce Game Times for 2024 Season

September 21, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Mark your calendars! The Frisco RoughRiders have released their home game times for the 2024 season, beginning with their home opener on Tuesday, April 9th at 6:35 p.m. against the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros affiliate).

Over the course of the 2024 schedule, the RoughRiders will play 138 games, 69 of which will take place at Riders Field in Frisco.

The 2024 season showcases brand-new features for the RoughRiders season-seat packages, including a seat at the home opener on April 9th, networking events, first pitches, in-depth team access and more! Season ticket plans begin at 10 games and are now available! Get your season ticket packages here.

The schedule displays key home dates such as a 7:05 p.m. game time for Thursday, July 4th, a 4:05 p.m. first pitch on Mother's Day (Sunday, May 12th), a 6:05 p.m. start on Father's Day (Sunday, June 16th) and a 6:05 p.m. start on Labor Day (Monday, September 2nd).

Additionally, the Riders will host two Education Days on Tuesday, May 7th (11:05 a.m.) and Tuesday, May 21st (11:05 a.m.) and one Camp Day on Tuesday, June 11th (12:05 a.m.).

During the months of April and May, all Tuesday through Thursday home games will begin at 6:35 p.m. - with the exception of May 7th (11:05 a.m.) and May 21st (11:05 a.m.). Friday and Saturday games will be played at 7:05 p.m. and all Sunday contests will start at 4:05 p.m. (with the exception of Sunday, May 26th at 6:05 p.m.).

From June through September, Tuesday through Saturday games at Riders Field will start at 7:05 p.m. with Sunday games beginning at 6:05 p.m. The two exclusions are the Camp Day on June 11th (12:05 a.m.) and Monday, September 2nd (6:05 p.m.).

To view a full, downloadable PDF schedule, click here.

The RoughRiders South Division opponents include the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondback affiliate), the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros affiliate), the Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics affiliate) and the San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres affiliate).

The Texas League North Division is comprised of Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners affiliate), the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals affiliate), the Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) and the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins affiliate).

All game times are subject to change.

For more information on the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.