Drillers Announce Start Times for the 2024 Season

The Tulsa Drillers have set starting times for all 69 home games at ONEOK Field for the 2024 season.

The times are similar to recent seasons with a minor change. In past years, games have started five minutes after the hour or half hour, but in 2024, games will begin on the hour or half hour.

The standard starting time for most Tuesday through Saturday games will be 7:00 p.m. The majority of Sunday home games will begin at 1:00 p.m.

The exceptions to the normal starting times will include six weekday, daytime games, with five of them taking place on the first six Wednesday home games of the season.

The Wednesday games on April 10, April 24, May 15 and June 12 will all begin at 12:00 p.m. The game on Wednesday, May 1 will start at 11:00 a.m. and the game on Wednesday, September 4 will begin at 12:00 p.m.

Ten of the 11 Sunday games at ONEOK Field will begin at 1:00 p.m. The only exception will be the final home game of the regular season on Sunday, September 8 that will start at 6:00 p.m.

There will be only two other abnormal, home starting times during the 2024 season. The game on Tuesday, April 30 will start at 6:00 p.m. and the Memorial Day game on Monday, May 27 will begin at 6:30 p.m.

In total, 50 of the 69 games to be played at ONEOK Field will start at 7:00 p.m.

The Drillers are slated to open the 2024 season on Friday, April 5 at Northwest Arkansas. The home opener will take place on Tuesday, April 9, when the Drillers host the Arkansas Travelers at ONEOK Field. Tulsa and Arkansas will play a six-game series that will run through Sunday, April 14.

The Drillers complete 2024 schedule, with home start times, can be viewed HERE.

Several different ticket packages for next season are currently on sale. Packages start at just $77 each, and fans can get complete details or by calling (918)744-5901.

