Goudeau, Longballs Lead Monarchs to Win

LINCOLN, Neb. - Four home runs powered the Kansas City Monarchs to a road victory Wednesday. They topped the Lincoln Saltdogs 9-3 in the second game of the teams' three-game set from Haymarket Park.

Chris Herrmann, Micker Adolfo, Taylor Snyder and LJ Hatch all homered for Kansas City. The Monarchs never trailed in the game.

"This is the time where I feel like guys need to start getting hot, because these are the games that really matter," Herrmann said on the team's playoff push.

The Monarchs are now 1.5 games ahead of Milwaukee for the best record in the American Association and six games up on Sioux City for the best record in the West Division.

Ashton Goudeau earned the win in his second start as a Monarch. The former major leaguer allowed one run on seven hits in five-plus innings. He walked two and struck out nine, matching a season high for any Monarchs starter.

Herrmann drove in three runs in the game, moving him into first place on the league's RBI leaderboard with 84.

"I'm always going to be ready for the fastball, but if I see something that's going to be over the heart of the plate, I'm going to be ready to hit," Herrmann said.

Hatch's home run made it 2-0 KC in the third inning. Snyder hit his solo shot in the fourth to put the Monarchs up three.

Kansas City added four more in the seventh to break the game open. Herrmann delivered a two-run single, and Micker Adolfo followed him up with a two-run home run.

Conor Panas homered to make it 7-3, but Herrmann's solo shot in the ninth and a bases-loaded walk from Hatch brought the game to its final score.

Kansas City goes for the sweep Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. The Monarchs will start Jalen Miller against Lincoln's Tanner Brown.

