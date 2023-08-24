'Dogs Reschedule Thursday, August 31 Game to 4:05 p.m.

LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs and Cleburne Railroaders will play at 4:05 p.m. on Thursday, August 31st, moved up from the original start time of 7:05 p.m.

With Nebraska opening its football season at Minnesota that evening, the rescheduled start time gives fans an opportunity to enjoy the final Saltdogs home game of 2023 with the Nebraska football opener later that night.

"As we know the city of Lincoln and state of Nebraska centers around Husker football, and we want to give our fans a chance to watch the Saltdogs and Huskers without any conflict," Saltdogs GM Shane Tritz said. "It's a great way to celebrate the final chapter of our home schedule and get ready for football season with College Night and our always popular Thirsty Thursday."

Gates will open at 3 p.m. and as scheduled Fan Appreciation Night will take place that Thursday. College students will also receive a $10 lower reserve ticket by wearing their favorite college team's apparel and it's the last Thirsty Thursday - with $3 select tall boys and $2 off draft beers and Pepsi fountain drinks - at Haymarket Park this summer.

The 'Dogs will finish the regular season with a four-game series at Kane County starting Friday, September 1.

Lincoln and Cleburne will also play a doubleheader starting at 5:05 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29. The game scheduled for Wednesday was moved for Volleyball Day in Nebraska, a celebration of the sport in the state that includes an outdoor volleyball match between Nebraska and Omaha, expected to draw more than 91,000 fans and could break the world record for the highest attendance at a women's sporting event.

