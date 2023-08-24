Richardson Goes 3 Innings Without a Hit

Oconomowoc, Wisconsin - The Lake Country DockHounds have now lost six straight games with the defeat to the Chicago Dogs on Wednesday, 5-3. Lake Country drops consecutive series for the first time since May and are now on the wrong side of the tie for fourth place in the American Association East division standings.

David Richardson turned in a quality start for the Hounds, lasting six innings and allowing three runs while striking out four. He was one pitch away from leaving the ballgame in line for the win, but Dylan Rosa hit a go-ahead two-run home run with two outs in the sixth inning.

Lake Country trailed after the top of the fourth inning, but responded immediately to tie and take the lead. Justin Lavey brought home Thomas Jones with a two-out knock, which he also did in the ninth inning, and Curtis Terry left the yard for the 15th time in a DockHounds uniform to get ahead. The advantage was short lived.

Reliever Brady Kais and Gabriel Jaramillo both allowed a run in the late innings that made the comeback effort a bit steeper.

Lake Country needs to salvage the series Thursday against the Dogs, with it once again having a first pitch at 6:35 CT from Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

