Wolff Cup Playoffs Format and Dates Set

As the American Association playoff chase heats up with just days remaining in the regular season, much has yet to be determined as most clubs are still in contention for a playoff spot.

The Wolff Cup Playoffs will include the top four teams from each division, with three rounds to determine the winner of the Miles Wolff Cup. The regular season East and West Division champions will pick their first-round Division Series opponent among the other three playoff teams in their division.

The post-season will begin with four Division Series on Wednesday, September 6. The best-of-three format will also have games on September 8 & 9.

Following a travel day, the East and West Division Championship Series get started on Monday, September 11. This round is also a best-of-three format with the final two games being played on September 13 & 14.

The Wolff Cup Finals open on Saturday, September 16 with subsequent games being played on Sunday, September 17 as well as the 19, 20, and 21.

Our marathon season has now become a sprint.

