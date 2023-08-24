'Dogs Swept by Monarchs
August 24, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release
LINCOLN, Nebraska - LHP John Bezdicek allowed two runs over six relief innings, but the Saltdogs were swept by the Kansas City Monarchs with a 7-3 loss at Haymarket Park on Thursday night.
Bezdicek took over in the 1st inning and pitched six full innings - the longest relief outing for a 'Dog this year - but Lincoln was swept at home for the first time this season.
Kansas City (53-36) scored four runs in the 1st inning. LHP Tanner Brown faced six batters in his start - and all six reached. 2B Justin Wylie opened the scoring with an RBI double before RF Micker Adolfo doubled in two more to make it 3-0. LF Brian O'Grady later doubled in a fourth run before Brown was lifted for Bezdicek.
The Monarchs made it 6-0 on a two-run homer from 1B Taylor Snyder in the 3rd inning.
Lincoln (42-48) got one run back on a solo homer from 3B Luis Roman in the 6th inning and C Luke Roskam added a solo homer in the 7th to make it 6-2.
The 'Dogs got another run back when RF Connor Panas made it 6-3 with an RBI groundout in the 8th inning.
RHP Walter Borkovich pitched two scoreless innings, while RHP Matt Cronin allowed a solo homer to Adolfo in the 9th inning.
The 'Dogs are now one game behind Fargo-Moorhead for the final playoff spot in the West Division.
Lincoln hits the road for a three-game series in Sioux Falls beginning Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:35 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.
