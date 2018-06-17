Goldeyes Win 5-2 in Rubber Match against Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Winnipeg Goldeyes beat the Sioux Falls Canaries 5-2 in final match of their three-game series at Sioux Falls Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

"It's nice to win a third series in a row," said Goldeyes hitting coach Tom Vaeth. "Hopefully we'll continue that when we get back home."

The Fish took an early lead after a solo homer by Eric Aguilera in the first inning. Winnipeg led in scoring for the rest of the game.

Dave Sappelt doubled the lead for the Fish with a line drive down left-field in the top of the third. Andrew Sohn took off from first on the pitch, scoring at home plate standing up.

A rally in the fourth inning sealed in the win for the Goldeyes, starting with a leadoff walk from Tucker Nathans. Josh Mazzola followed up with a powerful two-run homer through left field, doubling their lead to 4-0. Mazzola now leads the Goldeyes with 20 RBI. After Kevin Garcia reached first on an error, Jordan Ebert hit an infield single that put Garcia within scoring position. Next, Matt McCann was thrown out on a bouncing ground ball, but advanced Garcia to third. Sohn scored an RBI single when Garcia raced home, sliding in underneath a tag attempt by Canaries Aaron Gretz.

The Canaries answered back with one run in the bottom of the fifth. Jordan Smith legged his first triple of the season, and was brought home by a sacrifice fly from Burt Reynolds.

The Birds scored the final run of the game in the seventh. Daniel Motl tripled to left, and scored on a fly ball from Smith.

Starting pitcher Mitchell Lambson earned the first win of his 2018 season with the Goldeyes.

Lambson allowed one run (one earned) and threw six strikeouts, including an important one in the bottom of the third. With two outs Lambson struck out Canaries first baseman David Bergin, stranding the tying runs on base.

"He made pitches when he had to. His two-seamer was good which allowed him to get a couple double play balls, mixed his change-up in well like he usually does," said Vaeth. "He put up a lot of zeros for us, and the bullpen did a good job behind him."

Relief pitchers Brandon Bingel, Jack Charleston, Cameron McVey and Victor Capellan also made appearances in the game. Charleston, McVey and Capellan each worked their way through a scoreless inning. Capellan picked up his 13th save in the 16th Goldeyes victory this year.

Starting pitcher Kevin Folman took the loss for the Canaries after throwing 106 pitches over six innings (five runs, four earned) . Canaries relief pitchers Nicco Blank, Kyle Schepel and James Jones all worked their way through scoreless innings.

The Goldeyes return home Monday, June 18th when they host the Kansas City T-Bones for a three-game series. Right-hander Charle Rosario (2-1, 2.79) takes the mound for the Goldeyes, and will face T-Bones right-hander Thomas Collier (1-3, 5.16). Tickets for all Goldeyes' home games are on sale now by visiting www.ticketmaster.ca/Goldeyes, or visiting any Ticketmaster location, including the box office at Shaw Park.

