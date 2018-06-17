Nehrir's Homers Back Harvey as Wingnuts Sweep

June 17, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Wichita Wingnuts News Release





GRAND PRAIRIE, Tex. - Zach Nehrir launched a pair of solo homers and Seth Harvey worked five shutout innings in just his second career start, powering the Wichita Wingnuts to a 3-1 win over the Texas AirHogs on Sunday afternoon at AirHogs Stadium. The victory wrapped up Wichita's second three-game sweep of Texas in as many tries this season.

For the fifth consecutive game, the Wingnuts (17-12) produced a run in the first inning, as Nehrir pounded a long solo home run to left off Texas starter Gan Quan (0-4) to put Wichita in front 1-0. Hunter Clanin added to the lead with a sacrifice fly in the second, then Nehrir struck again in the third, this time on a low line drive that just cleared the left field fence for a 3-0 advantage.

That would prove to be more than enough run support for Harvey (3-0), who set a new career-high with his five innings of work. The right-hander struck out five, allowing just two hits and one walk in his first start with the Wingnuts.

Felix Carvallo got Wichita through the sixth inning unscathed, before Brady Bowen ran into trouble in the seventh. Dillon Thomas launched a solo homer to pull Texas (5-23) back within 3-1. Two more AirHogs would reach in the inning, but Bowen buckled down to strike out pinch-hitter Meng Weiqiang to end the threat.

The AirHogs mounted another rally in the eighth, loading the bases with two outs against James Campbell. Wichita called upon closer Daniel Tillman, who got Stewart Ijames to fly out to end the inning. Tillman then tossed a scoreless bottom of the ninth, securing his seventh save of the season and the Wingnuts second sweep.

Wichita finished their Texas road trip with six wins in seven games, moving into third place in the American Association South Division.

The Wingnuts will have an off day on Monday before opening a three-game homestand against the Sioux Falls Canaries on Tuesday. Wichita will start right-hander Travis Banwart (2-1, 2.00), while Sioux Falls has yet to announce their starter. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM, and will be broadcast on 1410 AM/93.9 FM KGSO, TuneIn and americanassociationbaseball.tv.

For information on season tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Wingnuts main office at (316) 264-NUTS, or visit the Wingnuts official website at www.wichitawingnuts.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.