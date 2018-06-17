Early Runs Prove to be Difference in T-Bones Loss to Fargo

FARGO, N.D. - The Kansas City T-Bones (15-13) were dominated early on Sunday afternoon by the strong offense of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (14-14) that put four runs on the board in the first inning. Kansas City slowly cut the large lead throughout the game, but it wasn't enough as they lost 8-6 at Newman Outdoor Field.

A freak play ended the top of the 1st for the T-Bones after their runners were caught in a double play after a controversial call that could have been the difference maker early on for Kansas City. With runners at first and second, Zach Walters hit a ball to right center that RedHawk right fielder made a sliding attempt to catch on his knees. The ball was not caught, but the runners had to hold to make sure the ball was not caught, and there was a slow ruling by the base umpires on if it was caught or not.

The first inning proved to be the difference maker in this rubber match. James Buckelew walked the first 3 batters he faced. Devan Ahart would score on a flyout from De La Cruz as would Gonzalez on a double from Leobaldo Pina. Another single from Medina and Colwell would score Pina to put the score at 3-0. To end the inning, an error by Adrien Nieto led to another run scored by Medina.

Adrien Nieto responded for the T-Bones in the 2nd inning with a solo home run to put Kansas City on the board and down 4-1.

Steve Zimmerman singled to start the RedHawks second inning. Ahart would hit a ball back to the mound that T-Bones pitcher Buckelew turned to throw out Zimmerman at second but threw the ball to center field. An RBI single from Gonzalez would then Score Zimmerman. Another RBI single from De La Cruz brought home Ahart and the Fargos would make the score 6-1.

Keith Curcio and Dylan Tice singled in the top of the 3rd, followed by a sac fly from Cunningham to left field that would score Curcio. A double play then ended the inning, but the T-Bones were able to add another run on the board to make it 6-2.

James Buckelew's outing was short on Sunday after pitching two innings that included seven hits, eight runs and seven errors. Pasquale Mazzoccoli came in to relieve Buckelew but would give up two runs in the bottom of the third to give Fargo an 8-2 lead over the T-Bones.

Kansas City slowly continued to cut away at the RedHawks lead in the fifth inning after Nick Torres singled to drive in Curcio- that put the score at 8-3. Hunter Adkins came in to the game for Mazzoccoli in the sixth after he pitched three innings for the T-Bones.

The top of the eighth inning showed signs of a late comeback for Kansas City. Todd Cunningham led off the inning with a double, followed by a single from Zach Walters that would score Cunningham. Anthony Pacillo was brought in by the RedHawks for Will Soloman. Soloman pitched 7 1/3 innings for Fargo after giving up 10 hits. Dexter Kjerstad was then hit by a pitch that brought Nieto to the plate. Nieto then singled, which lead to a pitching change for the RedHawks. After the change, Walters scored on a wild pitch and Kjerstad scored on an RBI groundout from Tucker Pennell that would round out the eighth inning attempted comeback.

The T-Bones put runners on base in the top of the ninth but were unable to produce a comeback.

