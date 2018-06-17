Railroaders Take Series from Saltdogs

CLEBURNE, Texas - Cameron Monger hit a go-ahead homer in his return to the lineup, and the Railroaders cruised to a 6-3 win over the Lincoln Saltdogs at The Depot on Sunday evening.

Monger's second homer of the season broke a 3-3 tie in the 6th inning, and Cleburne (12-17) added two more runs in the 7th to win their first series in two weeks.

Lincoln (18-12) took the lead on three separate solo homers in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th innings. Angel Reyes opened the scoring with a leadoff home run in the 2nd, while Curt Smith and Brant Whiting followed him up in each of the next two innings.

Cleburne tied the game with a three-run 4th inning. Angelo Gumbs drove in the first Railroader run with a fielder's choice, and Blake Grant-Parks drove in his 10th and 11th runs of the homestand with a game-tying two-run single.

After Monger's go-ahead homer, Cleburne padded the lead with a Patrick Palmeiro RBI double and a Levi Scott run-scoring single in the 7th inning.

Roman Gomez was pulled in the third inning with an injury, and he allowed one run over 2.2 innings. Jesus Sanchez got the win in his first appearance as a Railroader, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings with one walk and one strikeout. Shawn Blackwell shut the door in the 9th inning for his fourth save of 2018.

Monger reached three times and scored two runs in his first game back since June 11. Trevor Sealey hit a single and walked, and Chevy Clarke also hit a single and walked.

Cleburne handed Lincoln its first loss in a series finale this season.

The Railroaders now hit the road to begin a six-game road trip that starts Tuesday in Gary, Ind. First pitch from U.S. Steel Yard is set for 7:10 p.m., and RHP Dylan Mouzakes will throw for Railroaders.

Cleburne returns home to open a seven-game homestand against the Sioux Falls Canaries on Tuesday, June 26. It will be another Two-For-Tuesday night at The Depot, and you can snag two tickets, two fountain drinks, two hot dogs and a gameday guide for $22. Tickets are available at www.railroaderbaseball.com or by calling (817) 945-8705.

