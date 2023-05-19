Goldeyes Victorious in Home Debut

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes delighted the paid 5,736 fans at the home opener at Shaw Park on Friday night with a 10-4 win. The hometown nine jumped out with a five-run first inning and a four-run fourth.

The Goldeyes first inning rally started courtesy of the birthday boy, shortstop Andy Armstrong who singled to left. Right fielder Max Murphy followed with a single and then first baseman Jacob Bockelie walked. With the bags full, left fielder Andrew Shaps hit a high fly to right and the ball fell in for a two-run single which made it 2-0 Goldeyes. The other three runs came on a pair of wild pitches, and a sacrifice fly.

Winnipeg was up 5-1 going the bottom of the fourth, and then broke the game wide open with four runs. A pair of two-run hits were accomplished: third basman Dayson Croes with a single and Murphy with a double.

That was plenty of room for Winnipeg starting pitcher Travis Seabrooke (1-1). In his first start at a Goldeyes home game, he went five innings, gave up six hits, one run (earned), he walked one, and struck out five.

Lake Country starter--right-hander Conor Fisk (0-1) gave up nine runs (all earned) on eight hits in four innings. He walked two and struck out four.

The tenth run for Winnipeg was a homer by catcher Hidekel Gonzalez (3).

Winnipeg native Marc-André Habeck pitched the ninth inning. It was Goldeyes home debut after suiting up as the local player for several American Association teams in 2021.

The teams meet for game two of this scheduled three-game series on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. Winnipeg will send to the hill right-hander Landen Bourassa (0-1).

GOLDEYES SCALES

Winnipeg's home opener last year was in defeat 10-9 to Fargo-Moorhead, coincidentally it was Seabrooke who was the losing pitcher.

Croes has hit safely in his last four games (6-17) which includes five RBI's and a homer.

Murphy had three hits, his first multiple hit game this season.

Every Goldeye in the starting lineup reached base safely for the first time this year.

Lake Country remains winless at Shaw Park. The DockHounds are 0-4 here as last year they were swept in a three-game series.

