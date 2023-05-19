'Dogs Win Home Opener
May 19, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release
LINCOLN, Nebraska - RHP Josh Roeder allowed one run over 5 and 2/3 innings, and the 'Dogs held on to win the home opener, 3-1, over the Gary SouthShore RailCats at Haymarket Park on Friday night.
Roeder had the longest start for a Saltdog this season and earned the win in his first outing at Haymarket Park since finishing a three-year career at Nebraska with a program-record 33 saves.
RF Connor Panas opened the scoring with his first Saltdogs homer - a two-run shot off the top of the video board in the 1st inning. 2B Nate Samson later scored on a passed ball in the 3rd inning.
Lincoln (3-4) won consecutive games for the first time this year. Roeder allowed one runs on six hits with one walk and five strikeouts, while LHP David Zoz pitched 2 and 1/3 scoreless innings in relief. RHP R.J. Freure struck out two and worked around a two-out walk in the 9th for his first save.
Gary SouthShore (4-3) got on the board with SS Daniel Lingua's two-out RBI single in the 5th inning.
Panas had three of Lincoln's seven hits, and 3B Yanio Perez had a walk and a single in his return to the Saltdogs. SS Drew Devine extended his hitting streak to four games.
The series continues on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and pregame coverage will begin at 5:35 p.m. on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.
The Saltdogs are in the midst of a six-game homestand at Haymarket Park! Single-game tickets for all 50 home games are on sale now. Reserve your tickets now by calling 402-474-BALL (2255) or order on-line at Saltdogs.com.
