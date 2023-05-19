Shawaryn Brilliant, But Bats Silent

Sioux City, Iowa - In a pitchers duel, the Lake Country DockHounds fell in 10 innings to the Sioux City Explorers, 2-1. With the loss, the DockHounds are yet to win a series.

Mike Shawaryn turned in an excellent start in his return to professional baseball. In six innings, he struck out five and allowed just one hit and one run. Shawaryn was perfect through four innings, but received a no-decision after the offense mustered just one run and five hits.

JJ Santa Cruz Jr., Jojanse Torres, and Carlos Diaz followed out of the bullpen with three scoreless innings while combining to strike out 7 Explorers. All three also had to work around a leadoff baserunner.

Ryan Hartman entered in the tenth inning with Daniel Perez starting on second. He could not strand Perez, who scored on a walk-off single by Jake Sanford.

Demetrius Sims homered to right-center field in the first inning for the only Lake Country run of the night. Sioux City pitchers struck out the DockHounds 15 times on Thursday.

The DockHounds will look for their first series win as they travel to Winnipeg to take on the Goldeyes. First pitch Friday will be at 6:30 CT.

