Birds Can't Overcome Strong Kansas City Start

Kansas City, KS - A first inning double by Darnell Sweeney put Sioux Falls in front 1-0 but Kansas City scored the next ten runs en route to an 18-6 victory on Friday.

The Monarchs tied the game in the bottom of the first with an RBI single before former big leaguer Keon Broxton crushed a three-run homerun. Kansas City batted around the next inning, scoring six times.

Jordan Barth belted a three-run homerun to left field in the fourth inning. Sweeney drove in a run with a fielder's choice in the top of the fifth and later scored on a Welington Dotel single but the Canaries could get no closer than within 12-6 the rest of the way.

The Monarchs put the game out of a reach with a six-run eighth inning, highlighted by a grand slam from former Major League catcher Chris Herrmann.

Sweeney and Wyatt Ulrich each finished with two hits to lead Sioux Falls (3-5) offensively. The two teams are set to meet again Saturday at 6:05pm.

