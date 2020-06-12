Goldeyes to Operate as Road Team, Will Play 2020 Season

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Friday their intent to participate in the American Association's 2020 championship season, coinciding with the league's announcement earlier this afternoon.

Key Points (full details below)

The Goldeyes are not scheduled to host games at Shaw Park in 2020.

The Goldeyes will contact all ticket holders and corporate partners to discuss advance payments.

The Goldeyes will participate in a six-team American Association, using Newman Outdoor Field (Fargo, North Dakota) as a "home" ballpark.

Due to ongoing provincial and federal regulations pertaining to the size of gatherings and cross-border travel, the Goldeyes also announced Friday that the club will not host games at Shaw Park in 2020.

"We hoped that with the COVID-19 situation in Manitoba improving, we could host games at Shaw Park while safely abiding by the social distancing recommendations outlined by our governments," said Goldeyes' general manager Andrew Collier. "Unfortunately, that will not be the case, and we cannot thank all of our loyal fans and corporate sponsors enough for their continued patience and support during these challenging times.

"We are obviously disappointed, but understand, and fully support, prioritizing the health and safety of all Manitobans," Collier added. "The Goldeyes' front office will provide all ticket holders and corporate partners a variety of flexible options for those who made payments in advance. The organization is already building towards a full return in 2021."

Originally scheduled to begin May 19th, the American Association's 2020 season was postponed indefinitely on April 21st. Following a conference call Friday morning, league directors elected to move forward with a six-team, 60-game schedule that will run from July 3rd through September 10th.

The Chicago Dogs, Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Milwaukee Milkmen, Sioux Falls Canaries, and St. Paul Saints will join the Goldeyes as part of the six-team format. The clubs with the best two winning percentages at the conclusion of the regular season will meet in the American Association Championship Series.

The six teams will be paired off into three hubs: the Goldeyes and RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field (Fargo, North Dakota), the Canaries and Saints at Sioux Falls Stadium (Sioux Falls, South Dakota), and the Dogs and Milkmen at Milkmen Stadium (Franklin, Wisconsin). Both teams in each pairing will consider the hub location as their "home" ballpark.

"We are thankful that American Association leadership was able to come to an agreement under the most unique circumstances," said Collier. "The situation may not be perfect, but we are excited to offer our fans at least a small taste of why the American Association is such a tremendous league. We also extend our gratitude to the RedHawks and their staff for their willingness to take care of our players this summer. Underneath the long-standing rivalry is a deep respect for one another, and we're proud to consider the RedHawks friends."

The Cleburne Railroaders, Gary SouthShore RailCats, Kansas City T-Bones, Lincoln Saltdogs, Sioux City Explorers, and Texas AirHogs will suspend operations in 2020 due to impact from COVID-19. All six teams are expected to return to full operation in 2021.

While the Goldeyes are not expected to host games at Shaw Park in 2020, the updated American Association schedule can be adjusted in the event local restrictions are eased for the three road-only clubs.

Additional details, including the new 2020 American Association schedule, a league-wide health and safety plan, and changes to roster rules will be released in the coming days.

