RailCats 2020 Season Suspended Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Gary, IND. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats announced that their 2020 season is suspended to due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Opening Day, originally scheduled for May 22nd, was initially postponed on April 21st.

"While we are disappointed that there will not be RailCats baseball at the Steel Yard this summer, the safety is our top priority," said RailCats General Manager, Brian Flenner. "We join the Region in looking forward to the return of FAN-tastic Family Fun in 2021."

The RailCats will be announcing a line-up of community events at the ballpark in the coming days. Opportunities for fans to rent exclusive ballpark spaces will also be available.

Enhanced protocols will be taken to ensure the health of guests at special events this summer and in future baseball seasons as part of the COVID-19 stadium preparedness plan.

"While there will be no RailCats baseball in 2020, we look forward to hosting a variety of family-friendly events and community initiatives this summer," said Flenner.

The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball will begin a six team, 60-game season with fans in attendance on Friday, July 3, the league office announced today. The full schedule will be announced on Monday, June 15.

The American Association announced a modified season will begin operating out of three hubs on July 3rd, with games hosted by the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Milwaukee Milkmen and Sioux Falls Canaries. The Winnipeg Goldeyes will operate out of the Fargo hub, the Chicago Dogs will operate out of the Milwaukee hub, and the St. Paul Saints will operate out of the Sioux Falls hub.

The American Association teams participating in the 2020 season were based on cities allowing for fans in attendance at stadiums, geography, and the COVID-19 restrictions that persist in certain American Association cities.

