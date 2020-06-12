Play Ball: Canaries Announce 2020 Season Plans

June 12, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release





SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The Sioux Falls Canaries Baseball Club are excited to announce they will participate in the 2020 season in the American Association. The Birds and the American Association made the announcement on Friday.

The season will begin on July 3rd and feature six-teams with games being played at the Birdcage in front of fans. The six-team, 60-game season, will take place at three "hub" cities: Sioux Falls, Fargo and Milwaukee. The Canaries and St. Paul Saints will play their home games in Sioux Falls while the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and Winnipeg Goldeyes will play in Fargo, and the Chicago Dogs and Milwaukee Milkmen will play in Milwaukee.

Under this system, 42 of the Birds' 60 games will take place at the Birdcage in 2020. This includes 12 "road" games against St. Paul. The remaining 18 games will be played in Fargo and Milwaukee.

The full schedule for the six-team league, along with ticket information for home games at the Birdcage, will be announced on Monday. The regular season will run through September 10, with a five-game American Association Finals to follow between the top two teams in the league.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring baseball into the Birdcage this summer," stated Canaries managing partner and co-owner, Tom Garrity. "We have been working closely with the City of Sioux Falls to ensure we can provide a safe environment for our fans to enjoy our games. We are excited to give people of the Sioux Empire something fun and safe to attend this summer."

The Canaries, in conjunction with the other two host teams, will release a detailed COVID-19 Readiness Plan outlining details of stadium sanitation, social distancing and other safe practices that fans can expect to see at the Birdcage this season.

"We are very happy to be able to return professional baseball to our fans, albeit in a different fashion than usual," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "We look forward to opening up our season on July 3 for a summer of high-level professional baseball and bringing America's Pastime back to the fans."

A shortened league spring training will start June 25. The league plans to conduct a draft of players from non-participating clubs to allow the best possible talent available to play this season.

The Canaries promotional schedule and concession information will be released at a later date.

For the latest Canaries information, like the Canaries on Facebook, follow the Birds on Twitter (@Canaries) and Instagram (@Canaries_Baseball) for more updates on the season ahead.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.