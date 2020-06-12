Railroaders Will Not Participate in 2020 Season

CLEBURNE, Tex. - The Cleburne Railroaders announced today that the club is not participating in the 2020 American Association season. The league will begin a six-team, 60-game season operating out of three hubs in Fargo, Milwaukee, and Sioux Falls on Friday, July 3.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes will operate out of the Fargo hub with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, the Chicago Dogs will operate out of the Milwaukee hub with the Milwaukee Milkmen, and the St. Paul Saints will operate out of the Sioux Falls hub with the Sioux Falls Canaries.

In addition to the Railroaders, the Gary SouthShore RailCats, Kansas City T-Bones, Lincoln Saltdogs, Sioux City Explorers, and Texas AirHogs will not be participating in the 2020 American Association season.

"The Railroaders organization is tremendously disappointed that we did not have the opportunity to compete in 2020," Railroaders President and Co-Owner John Junker said. "Our organization has been working with community leadership and local health officials throughout this process, and given the current situation in Texas we are unable to play."

Cleburne players currently on the 2020 roster will have the opportunity to play for one of the six competing teams via a league-wide draft. The Railroaders will retain the rights of these players following the conclusion of the 2020 season.

The Railroaders will be in contact with season ticket holders to discuss options moving forward.

