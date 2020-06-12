American Association Announces Plans for 2020 Season

FARGO, N.D. - The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball will begin a six team, 60-game season with fans in attendance on Friday, July 3, the league office announced today.

The 2020 season will begin operating out of three hubs, with games hosted by the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Milwaukee Milkmen and Sioux Falls Canaries. The Winnipeg Goldeyes will operate out of the Fargo hub as each team will play 42 of their 60 games in their hub to limit travel. The schedule will allow any of the road clubs to return home for games if local governmental restrictions allow for games with fans in attendance.

All stadiums will have in place and enforce a COVID Readiness Plan, approved by local Health Departments and Government Officials. Stadiums will be configured to return to play with limited capacity in order to allow for safe social distancing while enjoying a live, professional baseball game.

These standards, including testing, temperature screenings, masks, social distancing, and guidance from local, state and federal health authorities, will create layers of protection for on-field and off-field personnel and fans. In addition, the RedHawks developed a plan to play baseball this summer that was submitted to the league and approved by the state and local governments.

"We're excited to have RedHawks baseball back at Newman for the 2020 season" said Brad Thom, RedHawks President/CEO. "But our main priority and concern this season is for the safety of the fans, players and staff. We will do everything possible to make the ballpark safe for everyone who is in attendance."

Games will begin with limited capacity (about 50% of the maximum seating of Newman Outdoor Field) with every other row closed off. Enhanced cleaning practices will be in place, along with a number of other changes including requiring all staff members to wear a face mask, plastic shields, and hand sanitizing stations throughout the stadium.

Thom added, "The 2020 season will look and feel different from past seasons, but the changes and sacrifices made to the entertainment and accommodations of RedHawks games are worth the effort in order to bring back the game of baseball and some semblance of normalcy. We want fans to feel comfortable and safe if they want to come out and watch a baseball game."

2020 Opening Day is scheduled for July 3 with a three-game series against Winnipeg. The regular season will end on September 10, with a five-game American Association Finals pitting the top two teams from the regular season.

"We are very happy to be able to return professional baseball to our fans, albeit in a different fashion than usual," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "We look forward to opening up our season on July 3 for a summer of high-level professional baseball."

More information and a revised schedule will be released in the coming days. All information regarding the 2020 season will available on the team's website and social media channels.

