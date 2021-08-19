Goldeyes Take Rubber Game from RailCats

August 19, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (43-38) beat the Gary SouthShore RailCats 5-2 at Shaw Park on Thursday afternoon.

The Goldeyes took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Kevin Lachance doubled to left-centre with one out, stole third, and scored two batters later on a two-out double to right-centre from Deon Stafford.

Raul Navarro smashed a double down the right field line leading off the bottom of the fourth and scored when Lachance grounded a single through the right side. Logan Hill followed with a two-run home run down the left field line that made it 4-0 Winnipeg.

Gary SouthShore (33-51) scratched out a run in the top of the sixth on an MJ Rookard infield single that resulted in a pair of Goldeyes' errors and Michael Woodworth crossing the plate.

The Goldeyes re-extended the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Austin Rei led off with an infield single and took second on an ensuing throwing error. Tyler Hill's groundball to second moved Rei to third, while Wes Darvill made it 5-1 with a sacrifice fly to centre.

The RailCats pulled within 5-2 in the top of the eighth on an Alec Olund infield single that resulted in a throwing error that brought home Hayden Schilling.

Donnie Hart pitched a perfect top of the ninth to earn his sixth save.

Dylan Burns (1-2) started for the Goldeyes and picked up his first career win, allowing one unearned run on four hits in five and two-thirds innings. Burns walked none and struck out seven. 17 of the 21 batters Burns faced resulted in either a strikeout or a groundball.

RailCats' starter Jack Alkire took the loss, allowing four earned runs on five hits in six innings. Alkire walked three and struck out six.

Zac Ryan struck out two in one and one-third perfect innings of relief for Winnipeg.

The Goldeyes open a four-game series against the Kane County Cougars at Shaw Park on Friday evening. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Landen Bourassa (3-0, 1.39) faces right-hander Jack Fox (2-5, 4.66).

Advanced tickets for all Goldeyes home games are on sale now by visiting www.ticketmaster.ca. For more information about the Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2021 remaining schedule, ticket options, and the Goldeyes' comprehensive COVID-19 readiness plan, visit www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.