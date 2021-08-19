American Association Game Recaps

Sioux City 9, Kansas City 7 (Game 2/7 Innings)

2B Blake Tiberi hit for the cycle as the Sioux City Explorers (43-40) came back in game two to split their doubleheader with the Kansas City Monarchs (55-28).

Tiberi tripled in the second for his first hit of the night and scored on a double from CF Chase Harris in the next at-bat. He recorded his single in the third and plated C Lane Milligan and DH Sebastian Zawada in the process. Tiberi led off the fifth with a double and completed the cycle with a lead-off homer in the top of the seventh.

The Explorers also saw homers from Milligan and 3B Jose Sermo in the top of the first inning.

For the Monarchs, LF Colin Willis went 3-for-4 with his 17th home run of the year and both DH Ibandel Isabel and CF Charcer Burks added a pair of hits.

Kansas City 7, Sioux City 5 (Game 1/7 Innings)

The Kansas City Monarchs took the first game of their Wednesday doubleheader with the Sioux City Explorers 7-5.

The Monarchs took control of the game in the bottom of the third inning where they broke a 2-2 tie as both 1B Casey Gillaspie (2-for-3) and LF Colin Willis hit two-run home runs. The Monarchs added one more run in the sixth on a sac fly from 2B Darnell Sweeney. The Explorers mounted a comeback in the top of the seventh and 3B Jose Sermo hit a three-run home run to pull within two runs but a strikeout in the next at-bat ended the game.

Starting pitcher Justin Shafer earned the win as he worked six innings and gave up two runs on four hits while striking out five batters.

Winnipeg 4, Gary SouthShore 3

The Winnipeg Goldeyes (42-38) worked past the Gary SouthShore RailCats 4-3 with a late push on Wednesday evening.

The Goldeyes were trailing 3-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. There, RF Max Murphy (2-for-4) doubled to center to score CF Tyler Hill (3-for-5), and, in the eighth, C Deon Stafford's sac fly and Hill's RBI single to right pushed the Goldeyes in front. LF Kevin Lachance and DH Logan Hill both added a pair of hits for Winnipeg.

For the RailCats, 2B Michael Woodworth went 3-for-4.

Lincoln 8, Chicago 0

The Lincoln Saltdogs (45-37) blanked the Chicago Dogs 8-0 on Wednesday evening to level the three game series.

The Saltdogs took the lead in the bottom of the first as 1B Yanio Perez (2-for-5) and RF Forrestt Allday (2-for-3) each had RBI singles. 3B Ryan Long added an RBI sac fly in the second and 2B David Vidal (2-for-4) hit a three-run homer in the third to push the lead to 6-0.

DH Curt Smith (3-for-5) scored on an error in the seventh and he singled in the eighth to allow LF Justin Byrd to score.

Starting pitcher Greg Minier picked up the win for working 5.2 innings and giving up five hits while striking out three batters.

Fargo-Moorhead 20, Kane County 2

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (48-35) scored in every inning and hit six home runs on the way to a 20-2 win, matching the highest number of runs scored in a game this season in the American Association.

Kansas City also scored 20 runs against Milwaukee on June 23.

10 different RedHawks recorded hits in the game including 1B Manuel Boscan who went 5-for-6 with two runs. CF Alex Boxwell went 4-for-6 and scored twice and 2B Jordan George went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored including a homer. RF John Silviano went 2-for-6, both home runs, with four RBIs.

C Dylan Kelly added three hits and both C Kevin Krause and 1B Correlle Prime pitched in with a pair of hits. As a team, the RedHawks tallied 26 hits on the night.

For the Cougars, RF Mark Karaviotis and CF Anfernee Seymour each hit solo home runs.

Houston 10, Sioux Falls 7

The Houston Apollos (13-69) held off the Sioux Falls Canaries 10-7 on Wednesday evening at Sioux Falls Stadium.

All nine Apollos recorded hits in the game and five of them had multi-hit games. SS Yeiler Peguero went 3-for-6 with three RBIs and a run scored and LF Hudson Bilodeau also had three hits and three runs. 2B Jordan Pontious, 3B Ian Yetsko and C Jared Fry each added a pair of hits and a run scored. Both Pontious and Fry also had one RBI.

For the Canaries, SS Angelo Altavilla went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and RF Wyatt Ulrich and C Shamoy Christopher had a pair of hits.

Milwaukee at Cleburne - Postponed (Rain)

The game between the Milwaukee Milkmen and the Cleburne Railroaders was postponed due to rain. The game will be made up tomorrow, August 19 as a part of a double header scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m.

American Association Stories from August 19, 2021

