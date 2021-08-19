Goldeyes Take Rubber Game 5-2 at Shaw Park

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - In the series finale at Shaw Park, the Gary SouthShore RailCats (33-51) fell 5-2 to the Winnipeg Goldeyes (43-38) as the Goldeyes swiped the series with wins in the final two games.

Winnipeg now has a 5-4 season advantage over Gary SouthShore with the series victory in the third of four three-game series between the two north division foes this season.

After last evening's 4-3 comeback victory, the Fish picked up right where it left off as Deon Stafford drove in the first run of the day for the second straight game with an RBI-double in the bottom of the second.

Just two innings later, Raul Navarro led the fourth off with a double to deep left and came home to score on a Kevin Lachance RBI-single.

On the ensuing batter, Logan Hill would blast his ninth home run of the year to put the Goldeyes up 4-0 after four frames.

RailCats' starter Jack Alkire would suffer the loss after six innings, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts.

In the sixth, Michael Woodworth would scamper home on a throwing error by Goldeyes' shortstop Wes Darvill and later in the eighth, Hayden Schilling would score on an error by second baseman Lachance.

Dylan Burns took his first win of the year with 5.2 innings with four hits and one unearned run while he struck out seven.

After six games on the road, the Gary SouthShore RailCats return home for a three-game set against the Chicago Dogs tomorrow, August 20 at 7:10 p.m. at the Steel Yard in Gary, Indiana for the fourth of four meetings on the year between the two teams.

