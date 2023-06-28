Goldeyes Shut Out Lincoln To Win Fourth Straight

LINCOLN, NE - For the first time since July 7th-8th of last year the Winnipeg Goldeyes (17-24) have pitched back-to-back shutouts as they defeated the Lincoln Saltdogs (19-21) 4-0 on Tuesday at Haymarket Park. Last year were shutouts against Sioux City and Fargo-Moorhead respectively. The Goldeyes have won four straight games for the first time in 2023.

Tuesday night it was Winnipeg starter Luis Ramirez (3-4) who dealt zeroes for six innings. He gave up two hits, walked three, and struck out four. Cam Opp worked one frame and Tyler Jandron the last two. It was Ramirez first win since a seven-inning relief outing on May 28th against Sioux Falls. Going back to his last start against Lincoln last week, he's pitched 11 straight scoreless innings.

Designated hitter Max Murphy (13) for the second straight night gave Winnipeg all the runs they needed with a first inning homer. This was a solo clout to left field. He's homered in three straight games (four overall in that span) and five round trippers over the last five games he's appeared. Four of Murphy's homers this year have come against Lincoln in addition to having 13 RBI's in five games against the Saltdogs. He's second in the league in homers and is in the top five in RBI's with 41.

Winnipeg added another run in the second inning on a two-out single by third baseman Dayson Croes, that made it 2-0 Goldeyes. Croes extended his hitting streak to ten.

In the eighth, Winnipeg added two runs against Lincoln lefty reliever Steffon Moore, The Goldeyes built their rally on a two-out walk by first baseman Tommy McCarthy. Following him, right fielder Najee Gaskins ripped an RBI double to left which made it 3-0. After walks to left fielder Javeyan Williams, and second baseman Brynn Martinez, center fielder Tra Holmes walked on a full count to make it 4-0.

Coming into the night, Lincoln starter Josh Roeder (2-5) was eighth in the American Association in ERA at 3.14 coming into the game but Winnipeg scored two runs against him in five innings. He struck out a season-high for him seven in defeat.

Game three of this scheduled four-game series will be Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. Winnipeg native Marc-André Habeck (1-1) will start for the Goldeyes against Lincoln left-hander Abdallah Aris (2-1).

Winnipeg returns home to Shaw Park Friday, July 7 when they will host the Milwaukee Milkmen.

