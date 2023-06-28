Dykhoff Wins Pitcher's Dual as 'Roaders Fall 3-1

CLEBURNE, TX - Leobaldo Pina and Manuel Boscan's homers were the difference in the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 3-1 victory over the Cleburne Railroaders on Tuesday, June 27 from La Moderna Field.

It was a pitchers' duel throughout, as Railroaders' starter Kasey Kalich and RedHawks' starter Jake Dykhoff were excellent.

Fargo-Moorhead started the scoring in the top of the third on a two-out Pina solo homer to left that hit off the scoreboard. Despite Kalich's good efforts so far, it was 1-0, RedHawks.

Fast forward to the top of the fifth where the RedHawks struck again. Kalich let a pitch catch a bit too much of the plate, allowing Boscan to drill it over the left field fence for a two-run homer, making it 3-0.

Cleburne finally got on the board in the bottom of the eighth when Brian Klein singled home Elmer Reyes. That brought Zach Nehrir to the dish, representing the go-ahead run. He wasn't able to capitalize, however, as he grounded out to short, stranding the tying run in scoring position.

Reza Aleaziz came out of the bullpen in the ninth and shut the door, picking up the save and securing the series opener for Fargo-Moorhead.

Dykhoff was outstanding for the RedHawks, going seven and a third, allowing just one run on five hits. He struck out seven and walked just two. He was awarded the win for his efforts.

Kalich got the hard-luck loss after tossing six innings, allowing just three runs on six hits. He struck out seven and walked just one.

The Railroaders continue their six-game series against the RedHawks tomorrow at 7:06 p.m. Pregame coverage will begin at 6:45 p.m. on aabaseball.tv and on the Railroader Broadcast Network on Mixlr.

