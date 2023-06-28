Miller Tosses Gem as Monarchs Top Cougars

June 28, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - Kansas City Monarchs' starter Jalen Miller Sr. tossed a complete game shutout on Wednesday night, leading the Monarchs to a 10-0 win over the Cougars at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Miller (5-2) worked through the first six innings of the ballgame without allowing a hit. The right-hander ended the night with five strikeouts and five walks, and ultimately held the Cougars (20-22) without a tally. It was the longest start of the season for Miller, who ended up throwing 133 pitches.

Offensively, the Monarchs (27-15) struck quickly against Cougars starter Jack Fox (5-2). In the top of the second, Gavin Collins started the scoring with a two-run homer to left field. Kansas City added three more in the top of the third on a two-run single by Chris Herrmann and a sacrifice fly by Collins to make it 5-0.

The Monarchs used the long ball again in the fifth, as Brian O'Grady launched a two-run shot over the right field wall to make it 7-0. Kansas City went on to add two more in the seventh. The Monarchs scored the final run of the night on an inside-the-park home run by Jan Hernadez to make it 10-0.

The Cougars conclude the series with the Monarchs tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. at Northwestern Medicine Field. Left-hander Zach Matson (1-1, 3.89 ERA) gets the ball for Kansas City against Cougars righty AJ Jones (0-2, 8.15 ERA). Tomorrow's game is "Parks and Recreation Night" featuring a special appearance by Jim O' Heir. Additional upcoming promotions include Women in Sports Night (featuring special appearances by Allie Quigley and Ally Schlegel) on Friday, June 30. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.