Canaries End Explorers' Win Streak

June 28, 2023







SIOUX CITY, IOWA - The Sioux City Explorers' (20-22) three-game win streak ended Wednesday night against the Sioux Falls Canaries (18-25) as they fell 10-7 in Game Two of the Siouxland Series. The X's three home runs weren't enough to overcome the high-powered offense of the Canaries, who also had three home runs, including a grand slam.

The Canaries got on board early, scoring the first runs behind a Jabari Henry three-run homer off X's starter Trenton Toplikar (1-1) that sent Sioux Falls Darnell Sweeney and Wyatt Ulrich home, giving the birds an early 3-0 lead.

Sioux City fought back in the second, cutting the deficit to one run as Explorers Matt Lloyd scored in front of a Miguel Sierra homer to left field off Canaries starter Ty Culbreth (2-4), cutting the Canaries lead to 3-2. The X's added on two more runs in the third when Chase Harris crossed home on a Vince Fernandez two-run shot off Sioux Falls Culbreth over the right field foul pole, giving Sioux City the 4-3 lead.

The Canaries soared back in the fifth when Sioux Falls' Sweeney, Jordan Barth and Henry loaded the bases for a Mike Hart grand slam off Explorers Toplikar, retaking the three-run lead 7-4.

The X's bit back in the sixth, cutting the deficit down to one with Daniel Perez and Wilfredo Gimenez going home on a Chase Harris two-RBI single off Canaries reliever Seth Miller, making it close at 7-6.

Sioux Falls Sweeney and Hunter Clanin both touched home plate in the eighth inning after Barth doubled off Sioux City's Brandon Brosher, making it 9-6 Canaries. Explorers Wilfredo Gimenez brought it closer in the bottom of the inning, knocking a leadoff homer off Canaries Brady Stover, making it a 9-7 ball game.

In the top of the ninth, Sioux Falls Hart hit his second homer of the game off X's Brosher, re-extending the Canary lead to three,10-7. Sioux Falls righty Charlie Hasty (9) came into the game in the ninth, locking down the Explorers in a perfect inning and earning the save.

The Explorers will face the Sioux Falls Canaries in the final game of a three-game series Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. at Mercy One Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

