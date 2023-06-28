RailCats Ride Dominant Pitching Performance to Best Milkmen

The Gary SouthShore RailCats (18-25) benefited from another excellent display on the mound to fuel their victory, topping the Milwaukee Milkmen (24-17) 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon.

Julio Vivas started for the RailCats and settled in quickly, tossing four innings while allowing just one run. The right-hander struck out two batters, the latter of which concluded his outing.

However, despite his good start, Milwaukee began the scoring in the top of the third. A Cam Balego solo home helped the Milkmen jump out to a 1-0 lead.

It took no time at all though for the RailCats to respond. Thomas Greely began the bottom of the third inning with a walk before promptly stealing second base. With two outs, a Will Decker single brought home Greely to tie the game at one.

Gary SouthShore tacked on another tally just one inning later. Jackson Valera laced a leadoff single and raced a third on an LG Castillo double. The next batter, Francisco Del Valle, lifted a sacrifice fly to right field to plate Valera, providing the RailCats a 2-1 edge.

The 'Cats bullpen took over from there and shut down the Milwaukee lineup the rest of the way. Starting in the fifth inning, Jared Price, Aaron Phillips, Joan Valdez, Jack Eisenbarger, and DJ Wilkinson all threw one inning apiece and allowed just two combined hits. Wilkinson's sixth save moves him into sixth in the American Association.

The RailCats wrap up their series with the Milkmen on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. at The Steel Yard. All the action will be streamed on aabaseball.tv and broadcast over the radio on 95.9 WEFM and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network via the Mixlr app.

