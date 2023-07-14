Goldeyes Prevail in Extra-Innings Thriller

WINNIPEG, MB - It was Winnipeg Goldeyes (22-32) first baseman Chris Burgess (1) in the first inning and in the 11th who provided the dramatics in an 11-10 11-inning win over the Cleburne Railroaders (28-29) on Thursday night at Shaw Park.

Burgess capped the game with a two-out RBI single in the 11th It was his third hit and fourth RBI. The four RBI's are the most for him ever as a professional. It was his third time this season of at least three hits.

The Goldeyes were down 2-0 going to the bottom of the first when Burgess swatted a three-run homer to left-center which put the team ahead 3-2. It was his first homer in a Winnipeg uniform and his first since last July 15th when playing for Gary SouthShore, when coincidentally he went deep at Shaw Park against Alex Manasa.

Winnipeg had 15 hits and also had a three-hit effort from center fielder Javeyan Williams. The Manitobans were down 7-6 going to the bottom of the ninth, and he got the game-tying rally started with a lead-off single. After second baseman Brynn Martinez flied out to deep right which moved Williams to second. Williams then took matters into his own hands and stole third. Third baseman Dayson Croes singled to right, scoring Williams which tied it 7-7.

It was tied at seven going to extra innings and Cleburne scored three times. Catcher JJ Figueroa drove home the first run with a single while the Railroaders added two more tallies against Winnipeg's Samuel Adames (1-2) on a bases loaded hit by pitch and a wild pitch.

However, the Goldeyes fought back in the tenth against Railroaders left-hander Austin Fairchild. With courtesy runner Tra Holmes at second base, designated hitter Jacob Bockelie singled him home to make it 10-8. Burgess followed with an infield single toward shortstop which moved pinch runner Miles Simington to second. Two batters later left fielder Najee Gaskins walked to load the bases and that set the stage for Williams two-run game-tying single which knotted the game at ten. Winnipeg had two chances with the bases loaded but couldn't win it that inning. It was Williams second three-hit game this season.

The teams combined for 21 runs, 26 hits, three errors, and 20 runners stranded. Adames lasted two innings, he gave up two hits, three runs (two earned), and struck out one. The losing pitcher for Cleburne was Chandler Casey (1-1) as he allowed the 11th inning run in 1/3 of an inning.

Winnipeg starter Landen Bourassa worked five innings, he issued seven hits, four runs (all earned) while walking two, and fanning three. Cleburne starter Kasey Kalich surrendered six hits over six innings. He matched his season high in strikeouts with eight. The righty gave up four runs (three earned) and walked two.

Game four of this scheduled six-game series is Friday night at Shaw Park with a 6:30 commencement. The probables are right-hander Michael Wong (0-0) for Cleburne against Winnipeg right-hander Luis Ramirez (3-4).

GOLDEYES SCALES

Burgess and Williams weren't the only Goldeyes with three hits. Croes also had three hits, he was 3-3 with a walk, run scored, and two RBI's. It was his fifth three-hit game, as he also has a four-hit game. It was his first three-hit game since June 18 at Kane County.

Right-hander Max Steffens made his Winnipeg debut. He retired the only batter he faced, lasting 1/3 of an inning. Steffens was signed Tuesday after beginning the year with Ottawa of the Frontier League.

Through the first three games of this series, the Goldeyes bullpen has worked 12 2/3 innings and has struck out 15

The 11 runs matched a season-high for Winnipeg now done six times

Despite the time of game being 3:37 it was not the longest game this year for Winnipeg. Winnipeg played a 3:38 11-inning contest in an 8-7 loss at home against Kansas City on June 10.

The Goldeyes are 4-3 in extra innings, it marked the longest game in terms of innings this season--11--now done three times

Bockelie's hitting streak is at nine games, with 13 hits in that span

-Goldeyes-

