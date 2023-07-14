Game One's Home Run Parade Ends in a RedHawks Loss

FARGO, North Dakota - Despite hitting three home runs, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks were not able to keep up with Sioux City as four home runs powered the Explorers to an 8-5 victory in game one of the weekend series at Newman Outdoor Field.

The visitors were able to use a base hit and a three-run home run to jump to an early lead in the top of the first inning. Fargo-Moorhead were able to respond with a Scott Schreiber solo home run, an RBI-single from Manny Boscan and a solo home run from Nick Novak to make it a 4-3 game after five innings played.

Jake Dykhoff took the mound for the RedHawks and found himself getting barreled by X's bats. The book closed on him after pitching 5.1 innings, allowing six earned runs off seven hits and two walks while striking out a batter.

As the comeback gained ground, the Explorers were able to run away more as they scored two runs in the sixth and one run in the seventh and eighth innings. The RedHawks were able to respond with a second home run from Schreiber and an RBI single from Boscan as the game reached its final score.

With the loss, the RedHawks drop to a 29-25 record and have now lost six straight games at home in Newman Outdoor Field. The series will continue tomorrow evening as game two will take place at 6 p.m. with gates opening an hour earlier.

