Milkmen Take Series with Sweep of Doubleheader Against Chicago.

Milwaukee Milkmen celebrate win

FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Milwaukee Milkmen stole their series against the Chicago Dogs by sweeping a doubleheader at Franklin Field for the first time in team history.

Game 1 Final Score: Milwaukee Milkmen 2, Chicago Dogs 0.

Game 2 Final Score: Milwaukee Milkmen 5, Chicago Dogs 4.

Milwaukee was powered by their defense in game one with a shutout performance. Kyle Mora went five and two-thirds innings allowing just four hits and striking out one. Jack Mahoney and Peyton Gray then took the ball and continued the shutout through the end of the game.

Then on the offensive side, Bryan Torres lifted the Milkmen with two solo home runs. Those wound up being the only runs the team needed as they put away Chicago in game one 2-0.

Then in game two, Ryan Zimmerman continued the defensive performance by going five innings and allowing just one run while striking out five. Meanwhile, Milwaukee's offense got back to work scoring three runs in the first five innings, with the RBIs collected by Roy Morales, Reggie Pruitt Jr., and Michael Crouse.

The Milkmen then gave up the lead in the sixth by allowing three runs to score. However, they grabbed it right back in the bottom of the inning to tie it up at four.

After a scoreless seventh the game then went to extras, with Aneuris Rosario on the mound for the Milkmen. He provided a one-two-three inning without Chicago's designated runner scoring.

Then in the bottom of the inning, Milwaukee's designated runner was thrown out on a steal attempt at third, and the Milken faced two outs with nobody on base. But after drawing a walk and a hit by pitch, the Milkmen had hope with a runner in scoring position. And the hero for the team was Bryan Torres. Torres smashed a ground ball into the outfield that scored Reggie Pruitt Jr. and Milwaukee won 5-4.

"I think it's important. It's tough to sweep a doubleheader." Milkmen manager Anthony Barone said of the team's first-ever sweep of a doubleheader at home. "If it's the first time we've accomplished it means something. And being against Chicago, two division games, it was big."

The Milkmen will now head down to Lincoln to take on the Saltdogs for a weekend series before returning to Franklin Field for the All-Star Break! For the first time ever Milwaukee will host all of the American Association's All-Star festivities including the homerun derby on Monday and the game on Tuesday. We hope to see you soon!

Tickets are on sale at MilwaukeeMilkmen.com or at the Franklin Field Box Office prior to the game.

Franklin Field and the Milwaukee Milkmen will host the American Association All-Star Game on July 18, 2023. The American Association's top talent take the field for a 6:35pm game.

In addition to the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game, the two-day event will kickoff on Monday, July 17th featuring a beer festival, golf outing at Luxe Golf Bays, live music, and a variety of kids activities around the Ballpark Commons campus.

