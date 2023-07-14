RailCats Sweep Doubleheader Against Cougars, Extend Winning Streak to Four

July 14, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







Geneva, IL - On the back of two excellent starts and a red-hot offense, the Gary SouthShore RailCats (24-32) extended their season-best winning streak to four games with a doubleheader sweep over the Kane County Cougars (24-31). The 'Cats took Game 1 6-4 before cruising to a 7-1 Game 2 victory at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The 'Cats offense struck early and often in Game 1. With two outs in the first inning, Jackson Valera got the rally started by recording a base hit. The next batter, Jesus Marriaga singled himself, and a bobbled ball in left field allowed Valera to score all the way from first, giving the RailCats a 1-0 lead.

More runs came across the very next inning. Francisco Del Valle led off the inning by doubling down the left field line. After advancing to third on a groundout, Del Valle beat the throw home following a sharp grounder to first base, a fielder's choice for Daniel Lingua that extended their edge to two. Michael Woodworth singled to load the bases, setting the 'Cats up to come through. A wild pitch plated Lingua, and Gio Díaz brought Woodworth in on a single, placing Gary SouthShore up 4-0.

Though a Donivan Williams home run put Kane County on the board, both lineups went silent before Gary SouthShore got back to work in the top of the fifth. Woodworth arrived at first base safely on a dropped third strike. After Díaz roped another base hit, a Valera sacrifice fly chased him in, conjuring a four-run cushion.

On the mound, Julio Vivas dominated to help the early outpour stand up. The right-hander threw 5.1 innings of two-run ball, striking out three Cougars while yielding just three hits in a winning effort.

The Cougars forced a nail-biting finish late due to their three sixth-inning runs which closed the deficit to 5-4, but the RailCats tacked on an insurance tally in the top of the seventh to create late separation. Thomas Greely and Woodworth connected on back-to-back singles to open the inning. A Díaz groundout brought Greely home to pull ahead 6-4.

DJ Wilkinson shut the door from there. The Gary SouthShore closer picked up his seventh save of the season, striking out two Cougars in a 1-2-3 inning, closing the door on a 6-4 game one RailCats win. The victory marked the franchise's first-ever series victory over Kane County.

In game two, the trend of strong starting pitching carried on. Edward Cuello went the distance, firing the first RailCats complete game of the 2023 season. He tossed seven innings while allowing just one run, striking out four in the process.

Once again, the 'Cats once again jumped on the board first. Lingua reached on an error to begin the third inning. Seth Caddell then walked, and Woodworth thanks to a single the into right field, providing Gary SouthShore an early 1-0 lead.

Díaz kept the frame alive, beating out a double play ball to position runners on the corners. After stealing his 31st base of the season, the RailCats capitalized. Valera connected on a two-run base hit, extending the edge to 3-0.

The 'Cats registered more runs in the fifth, using their hustle to manufacture their fifth of the consest. Just like in game one, Woodworth hustled to get on base on a dropped third strike. The next pitch, Díaz connected on his second triple of the season, flying around the bases and tally Woodworth. A Valera groundout ensued, his fifth RBI of the doubleheader, scoring Díaz to push the RailCat advantage to 5-0.

A Galli Cribbs, Jr. sacrifice fly resulted in Kane County's lone run of the game in the bottom of the fifth, but Caddell crushed a mammoth home run over the left field party deck at to cancel it out. Northwestern Medicine Field. The catcher's first long ball in a RailCats uniform propelled the RailCats to a 6-1 edge.

Gary SouthShore secured one more tally in the seventh as each of their first three hitters pitched in for a late rally. Valera led the inning off with a double, and Marriaga picked up his team-leading 41st RBI shortly thereafter with a single, closing out the RailCats' offense for the twin bill, supplying Cuello more than enough run support to finish the job and lock down the sweep.

The RailCats head to Legends Field tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. to begin a three-game series against the West Division-leading Kansas City Monarchs (35-21) Friday night. All the action will be streamed on aabaseball.tv and broadcast over the radio on 95.9 WEFM and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network via the Mixlr app.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.