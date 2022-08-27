Goldeyes Clinch Playoff Berth, Split Double Header

FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (50-42) split a double header with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field on Saturday night, winning the opener 14-7 and dropping the nightcap 9-3.

With the win in game one, the Goldeyes clinched a berth in the American Association playoffs. It is the 20th playoff berth in franchise history, the most of any team in independent baseball since the industry began in 1993.

In game one, the Goldeyes took a 4-0 lead in the top of the third. Michael Crouse walked leading off and took second when Jacob Rhinesmith singled through the right side. Two batters later, Kevin Lachance lined a single to right on a 1-2 count to load the bases. With two outs, Raul Navarro grounded a single through the middle to score Crouse and Rhinesmith. Ian Sagdal made it 4-0 with a two-run double to centre.

The RedHawks (61-31) closed within 4-3 in the bottom of the third. Three straight singles from Sam Dexter, Evan Alexander, and Nick Novak loaded the bases with no outs. Peter Maris and Manuel Boscan hit consecutive run-scoring groundballs, while Drew Ward hit a two-out, RBI single to centre.

Winnipeg answered back with three runs in the top of the fourth. Walks to Lachance, Reggie Pruitt Jr., and Navarro loaded the bases with one out. Sagdal made it 5-3 with a groundout to first. Max Murphy followed with a two-out, three-run home run off the batter's eye in centre field.

The RedHawks pulled within 8-6 in the bottom of the fourth. With first and third and no outs, Alexander reached on an RBI fielder's choice that scored Ben Livorsi from third. After Travis Seabrooke relieved Goldeyes' starter Landen Bourassa, Alec Olund hit a pinch-hit single up the middle that led to a Goldeyes' error that brought home Alexander. Maris and Boscan then hit back-to-back singles to drive in Olund.

The Goldeyes re-extended the lead to 11-6 in the top of the sixth. Murphy ripped a solo shot to left with one out. David Washington walked, and scored on a single to right from Crouse that resulted in a throwing error by right fielder John Silviano. Rhinesmith lined a single to left that scored Crouse.

With two outs and no one on base in the top of the seventh, a Navarro walk and a Sagdal single set up a three-run home run from Murphy that struck the video board in left-centre. It was Murphy's third home run of the game, marking the first three-homer performance by a Goldeyes' player since Mason Katz on September 4th, 2017. Murphy finished the game with seven RBI.

Livorsi hit an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh to provide the game's final margin before Tasker Strobel recorded the final outs to secure the win.

Paul Schwendel (2-3) picked up the win in relief for the Goldeyes after pitching a perfect bottom of the fifth.

RedHawks' starter Davis Feldman (6-5) took the loss, allowing six earned runs on four hits in three and one-third innings. Feldman walked four and struck out five.

Bourassa took a no-decision, allowing five earned runs on eight hits in three and one-third innings. Bourassa walked none and struck out none.

In game two, the RedHawks jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a Ward RBI double and a Leobaldo Pina RBI single.

Fargo-Moorhead broke the game open with a six-run bottom of the fourth. Boscan made it 3-0 with a fielder's choice that scored Novak. Pina drew a bases-loaded walk that forced home Christian Correa with the RedHawks' fourth run. John Silviano followed with a grand slam home run to left-centre.

Winnipeg scored three runs in the top of the third on a two-run home run from Navarro and a two-out, RBI single from Crouse.

The RedHawks scored the final run of the game in the bottom of the fourth on a Goldeyes' error.

Peyton Wigginton (9-2) started for the RedHawks and picked up the win, allowing three earned runs on nine hits in six innings. Wigginton walked one and struck out eight.

Goldeyes' starter Alex Manasa (4-6) took the loss, allowing eight earned runs on seven hits in two innings. Manasa walked five and struck out none.

Washington led off the top of the sixth with a single to left for the 1,000th hit of his professional career.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. Alex Hart (0-1, 5.00) faces left-hander Kevin McGovern (9-3, 3.46).

The Goldeyes return home Monday, August 29th when they host the Kansas City Monarchs at Shaw Park.

